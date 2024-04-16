Azerbaijan, Turkiye Exchange Mutual Experience In Field Of Military Information

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A meeting with the delegation of the Press and Public RelationsConsultancy of the Ministry of National Defence of Turkiye was heldat the Training and Education Centre of the Azerbaijani Army,Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry

According to the report by the ministry, the head of the pressservice of the Ministry of Defence, Colonel Anar Eyvazov, made abroad report on the communication strategy of the Ministry, whichwas approved by the relevant decision of the Minister of Defence,Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov. He also spoke about the successesachieved in the field of information in the 44-day Patriotic War,which resulted in the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani Army, thesubsequent military operations, and the measures taken to combatdisinformation.

At the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on theorganisation of strategic communication, including press and publicrelations work in the armies of both countries, and the prospectsfor the development of joint cooperation in the field of militaryinformation were discussed.

Later, the Turkish representatives got acquainted with theactivities of the Press Service, Military Publishing House,"Azərbaycan Ordusu" newspaper editorial office, and the Centre forDocumentary and Educational Films of the Azerbaijan Army.