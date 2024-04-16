EU Delegation Says Borders Demarcation Necessary But Armenia Says No

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

There has never been an international border between Armenia andAzerbaijan; it is just an administrative border; therefore,delimitation and demarcation of borders are necessary.

Vasilis Maragos, the head of the delegation of the EuropeanUnion (EU) in Armenia, said this in an interview with an Armeniansource.

According to him, the EU actively participates in the peaceprocess.

"Brussels is committed to the principle of peaceful settlementof all disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan. First of all, theborder between the two countries needs to be delimited."

It is worth noting that, throughout history, the geographicallocation and natural resources of the South Caucasus have alwaysattracted the attention of foreign forces. For centuries, wars andinvasions were carried out on these lands. Also, Tsarist Russiapaid great attention to the Caucasus in its foreign policy andstarted pursuing occupation policy since the beginning of the 20thcentury.

Russian generals, choosing Garabagh in the occupation plan ofthe Caucasus, sought to use Armenians as an instrument in order tobenefit from the region's geo-strategic position. With this plan,treaty of Turkmenchay, which was signed in February 1828 betweenRussia and Iran, created favourable conditions for Tsarist Russiato move Armenians to the occupied territories. Of course, afterthis operation, Russian authorities will diminish all the maps anddocuments about Azerbaijan's real lands.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have remained tense since1991, when the Armenian military occupied Garabagh, a territoryinternationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and sevenadjacent regions. For almost 30 years, Azerbaijan tried to resolvethe Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict through negotiations with Armenia,which had occupied 20 percent of its territory. The talks yieldedno results. On the contrary, it was clear that the Armenian sidewas simply trying to gain time, consolidate the status quo, andperpetuate it. Azerbaijan could not and did not come to terms withthe occupation.

On September 27, 2020, a counter-offensive was launched inresponse to Armenia's yet another large-scale military attack onAzerbaijani Army positions and civilian settlements. Thecounter-offensive later became known as Operation Iron Fist, whichled to the Patriotic War. Most of the territory was liberated byAzerbaijan during a war in the fall of 2020, which ended after aRussian-brokered peace agreement that also opened the door tonormalization. Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Garabaghafter a local anti-terrorism operation in September 2023, afterwhich separatist forces in the region surrendered.

Both countries continue discussions to determine their mutualborder, with talks having been held between the border commissionson seven occasions since May 2022. Armenian Prime Minister NikolPashinyan persistently says that he will reach an agreement on thepeace treaty with Azerbaijan and on the issue of delimitation anddemarcation of the borders based on the map of 1975. However, thereis no accurate information about the mentioned map itself or whatareas are included in it.

The map drawn up in 1975 applies only a part of the generalborder between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The other part should becompiled according to the maps published in other years. Armenia isresorting to this way because it does not want the signing of thepeace agreement.