IMF, World Bank Kick Start Spring Meetings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 16 (KUNA) -- Monday marked the first day of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring meetings, discussing Global Parliamentary Forums, tax capabilities in developing countries, and interactions between Central banks and securities market regulators in Washington DC.

The Manager-Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva conducted several meetings with participating officials, including Saudi Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Jadaan who headed the Saudi delegation in the spring meetings.

On social media platform (X), Georgieva stated that she is "looking forward to working closely with Al-Jadaan and our membership to push for solutions to the challenges impacting our members."

The IMF and the World Bank spring meetings hosted the 2024 Global Parliamentary Forum (GPF), where they discussed issues regarding climate change, debts, and financial developments

Co-organized by the IMF and World Bank president Ajay Banga, the GPF is "a vital platform for fostering dialogue with lawmakers. Together, we're driving an inclusive, greener recovery and enhancing international cooperation," stated Georgieva.

The topics of the second day of the meetings discuss "Understanding Sovereign Debt in Africa Options and Opportunities," press briefings on "World Economic Outlook," and "Global Financial Stability Report," and a session on "Diagnosing the Slowdown in Global Growth: What Will It Take to Turn the Tide."

The IMF and World Bank's annual spring meetings are joined by global policy and decision makers and experts to discuss pressing global and regional issues.

Delegations from numerous countries partake in these annual meetings and forums, enriching bilateral relations between nations. (end)

