Kuwaiti Gov't Spokesman: Discussions On Fuel Prices Hike Postponed

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- The letter regarding a supposed hike in fuel prices has been returned by the Ministry of Finance to the Ministerial Committee for Economic Affairs for further study, said a government spokesman, Tuesday.

In a brief statement, the official spokesman of the government, Dr. Amer Al-Ajmi told KUNA that the cabinet postponed discussions on the issue of raising the price of fuel for further deliberation.

Al-Ajmi added that the letter addressed to the Ministry of Finance was recalled on the same day, which was directed to the ministry, on April 8, and it was returned to the Ministerial Committee for Economic Affairs for further study. (end)

nma













