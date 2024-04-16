6 Dead As Boat Ferrying Schoolchildren Capsizes In Jhelum In Srinagar

The boat carrying 26 passengers, including 15 schoolchildren, according to eyewitnesses, capsized in the Jhelum River at Gandbal, Batwara area this morning, creating total chaos and confusion in the area.

The incident, witnesses said, occurred around 8: 30 this morning, after the boat's rope broke unexpectedly, causing the vessel to collide with a pillar of an under construction bridge in the centre of the Jhelum river.

Rescue operation began as soon as the tragedy occurred, with a combined team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and army continuing to look for the missing individuals.



The rescue operation, which was in progress when the last reports came in, is being continuously monitored by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, and other high rank officials of the administration.

At least six dead bodies-including a woman and five schoolchildren-have been recovered thus far and five individuals have been rescued while efforts are underway to recover the missing persons.

According to a survivor named Mushtaq Ahmad, the boat that overturned was ferrying several local residents and students across the river at the time of the incident.

He said the boat's rope snapped unexpectedly and shattered into two pieces after colliding with an under construction bridge in the middle of the river.

“I somehow managed to save myself, but the majority of the people drowned. At least 26 people, including 15 schoolchildren, were onboard when the incident took place,” he told Kashmir Observer over phone.

However, the locals in the area said that because the rescue services arrived later than expected, priceless human lives were lost in the unfortunate tragedy.

“Had the rescue teams arrived on time, many lives would have been spared. Unfortunately, only a few policemen from the concerned police station made it to the scene.” Sadaqat Farooq, a local resident told Kashmir Observer.



Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and a number of other political leaders including PDP president Mehbooba Mufti peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives in the boat capsize incident.

LG in its condolence message said“”I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families & I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss. The SDRF, Army & other agencies are carrying out relief & rescue work,” Manoj Sinha said in a post on X.

The L-G said he is constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground.

“The administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical facilities to those who have been injured. Marcos teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground,” Sinha said.



Amidst tears and cries, hundreds of people attended the deceased's burial rites in an open field in Batwara. Meanwhile, police claimed to have recovered some school bags belonging to the kids who drowned in Jhelum near Veer-Chattabal area of the city.

