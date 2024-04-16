Matt Wilson Appointed Chief Revenue Officer At Iventis

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK - April 16th, 2024 - Iventis, the leading provider of collaborative event and venue planning solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Wilson as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), making a strategic addition to its senior leadership team as the company continues its focus on expansion and growth. Based in the UK, this key appointment highlights Iventis' commitment to supporting ambitious global plans in response to increased demand for its innovative event and venue planning platform.



With a background in technology and extensive experience in the events industry, Matthew brings a wealth of expertise in driving business growth and fostering strategic partnerships.



Prior to joining Iventis, Matthew served as Director of Sales & Marketing at D2i Systems Ltd., where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's commercial strategy and achieving significant revenue milestones. His tenure at D2i Systems saw him lead successful partnership initiatives, resulting in substantial business growth and market expansion.

Commenting on his new appointment, Matthew Wilson said, "I am honoured to join the talented team at Iventis and lead the company's revenue initiatives. I look forward to leveraging my experience in the events industry to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Joe Cusdin, Founder and CEO of Iventis, added, "As we continue to expand our presence in the events industry, Matthew's expertise will be invaluable in accelerating our growth trajectory and solidifying our position as a market leader."

With his proven leadership and strategic acumen, Matthew Wilson is poised to play a pivotal role in driving Iventis' revenue growth and advancing its mission to empower event professionals worldwide.