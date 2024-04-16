Sunstate CDL Leads The Way In Diversity And Inclusion Initiatives In Trucking Education

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

By fostering a culture of inclusion and respect, SunState CDL aims to attract, retain, and develop talent from diverse backgrounds, thereby enriching its organizational culture and driving innovation.

LaBelle, Florida, 16th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , SunState CDL, a leading provider of professional CDL coaching for individuals and companies in Florida, proudly announces its commitment to diversity and inclusion within the trucking education sector. With a focus on fostering an environment of equality and opportunity, SunState CDL is setting a new standard for inclusivity in the industry.

Diversity and inclusion have become increasingly important topics across various sectors, and SunState CDL recognizes the significance of promoting these values within trucking education. As part of its ongoing efforts to prioritize diversity, SunState CDL has implemented initiatives aimed at ensuring equal access to CDL training opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds. They also invest in outreach and training efforts targeted at underrepresented groups, including women, minorities, veterans, and individuals from low-income communities.

“We believe that diversity and inclusion are not just buzzwords but fundamental principles that drive innovation and success,” says a company spokesperson at SunState CDL.“By embracing diversity in trucking education, we can create a more dynamic and resilient industry that reflects the communities we serve.”

SunState CDL's commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in its comprehensive CDL coaching programs, which cater to individuals and companies alike. From customized training programs for businesses to specialized courses for entry-level drivers, SunState CDL ensures that everyone has access to high-quality CDL education tailored to their needs.

In addition to its training programs, SunState CDL provides third-party CDL testing services, further expanding access to CDL certification for individuals across Florida. The company's certified testing facility is equipped to accommodate diverse candidates and ensure a fair and equitable testing experience for all.

“At SunState CDL, we believe that diversity is not only the right thing to do but also essential for driving innovation and growth in the trucking industry,” adds Scott Johnson, founder of the company.“We are proud to lead the way in promoting diversity and inclusion within trucking education and are committed to continuing our efforts to create a more inclusive future for all.”

By expanding access to trucking education and career opportunities, SunState CDL seeks to break down barriers and create pathways to success for individuals from diverse backgrounds. But that's not all. Through partnerships with community organizations, educational institutions, and industry associations, SunState CDL also advocates for policies and practices that advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within the trucking industry.

About The Company

First established in 2017 by seasoned businessman Scott Johnson, SunState CDL is one of Florida's top centre's for CDL testing and instruction. With a dedication to quality, SunState CDL offers practical courses that quickly give students the abilities required to get a Class A CDL Licence. SunState CDL is a dependable partner in influencing the direction of trucking education since it is committed to providing high-quality, reasonably priced CDL training.

