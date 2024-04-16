Nissan plans to enter EV market with next-generation batteries by beginning of 2029

(MENAFN) Nissan unveiled its ambitious plan to enter the electric vehicle (EV) market with next-generation batteries, aiming to begin mass production of EVs powered by advanced solid-state batteries by early 2029. This announcement came during a media tour of a pilot plant that is currently under construction.



Traditionally, Japanese automakers like Nissan have lagged behind newer competitors such as Tesla and BYD in the rapidly growing EV industry. However, Nissan, like its counterparts, sees an opportunity to not only catch up but also surpass existing technology with the development of solid-state batteries. These batteries are expected to offer superior performance, cost-effectiveness, safety, and faster charging compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries.



Solid-state batteries, which replace the liquid electrolytes in conventional batteries with solid materials, are widely regarded as the next evolution in EV technology. Major automakers like Volkswagen and Toyota are in a race to develop solid-state batteries that can be mass-produced for commercial use.



Despite the promising prospects of solid-state batteries, significant challenges remain in achieving commercial-scale production. The pilot plant showcased by Nissan, though still largely empty, is slated to commence operations with a pilot production line by March 2025. Commercial production of EVs using solid-state batteries is expected to commence in fiscal year 2028, which spans from April 2028 to March 2029.



"Once electric vehicles get going, costs will come down compared to the internal combustion engine. They will also be so convenient. For one, you won’t ever have to go to a gas stand,” during a visit to the expansive facility located southwest of Tokyo, Executive Vice President Hideyuki Sakamoto briefed journalists on the company's plans.

