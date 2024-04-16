Fire engulfs Copenhagen's historic Boersen stock exchange building, spire collapses

(MENAFN) A historic landmark in Copenhagen, the old Stock Exchange building known as Boersen, caught fire on Tuesday, leading to the collapse of its iconic spire. Dating back to the 17th century, Boersen was once a central hub of Denmark's financial activities. Situated adjacent to the Christiansborg Palace, where the parliament convenes, the building has long been a prominent feature of the city's skyline and a popular tourist destination.



The blaze engulfed the roof of Boersen, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing over downtown Copenhagen. Witnesses observed individuals rushing into the building to salvage paintings and valuables as the fire raged on. The distinctive spire of Boersen, characterized by its unique design resembling the tails of intertwining dragons, stood at a towering height of 56 meters (184 feet) before collapsing due to the inferno.



The incident prompted authorities to evacuate an annex of the parliament, according to reports from Danish media outlets. As firefighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent further damage, the sight of Boersen engulfed in flames served as a stark reminder of the fragility of historic structures and the importance of preserving cultural heritage.



Danish Culture Minister Jakon Engel-Schmidt expressed appreciation for the spontaneous assistance provided by passers-by to emergency services "to save art treasures and iconic images from the burning building.”



Outside the building, police and firefighters were diligently at work, with the structure enveloped in scaffolding. Although ambulances were present at the scene, there were fortunately no reports of casualties.



Constructed in 1615, the iconic building serves as the headquarters of the Danish Chamber of Commerce. Brian Mikkelsen, the head of the chamber, was observed among those assisting in the removal of paintings from the premises.



Authorities announced the evacuation of neighboring buildings along the street where Boersen is situated, including the Finance Ministry. Additionally, reports from Danish media indicated that an annex of the Danish parliament, situated in the block behind the historic Stock Exchange, was also being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

MENAFN16042024000045015839ID1108099354