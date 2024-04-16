Turkey’s retail sales volume shows 25.1 percent growth in February

(MENAFN) In February, Turkey’s retail sales volume demonstrated robust growth, expanding by 25.1 percent compared to the same period last year, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Tuesday. This substantial increase reflects a notable uptick in consumer spending across various product categories. Among the sub-indexes, non-food items experienced the highest annual increase, surging by 36.5 percent, indicating strong demand for items such as electronics, furniture, and medical goods. Additionally, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco increased by 13 percent, while automotive fuel sales saw a more modest growth of 4.6 percent.



Within the non-food category, specific sectors witnessed significant growth. Sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment soared by 56.1 percent, showcasing the increasing demand for technology-related products. Likewise, electronic goods and furniture sales rose by 25.2 percent, while medical goods and cosmetics experienced a notable increase of 17.9 percent. The textile, clothing, and footwear sector also saw a healthy growth of 16.1 percent, reflecting consumers' willingness to spend on apparel and related items.



Moreover, the retail landscape saw a shift towards online channels, with sales via mail orders witnessing a remarkable increase of 59 percent year-on-year in February. This surge in online retail activity underscores the growing preference for digital shopping platforms among consumers.



On a monthly basis, Turkey’s retail trade volume continued to exhibit positive momentum, rising by 3.5 percent compared to the previous month. Concurrently, wholesale trade volume also experienced growth, increasing by 5.7 percent compared to February 2023. These trends indicate ongoing resilience and expansion within the retail and wholesale sectors, contributing to the overall economic activity and consumption dynamics in Turkey.

