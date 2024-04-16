Germany's wholesale prices experience YoY decrease of 3 percent in March

(MENAFN) According to official data from Destatis released on Tuesday, Germany's wholesale prices experienced a year-on-year decrease of 3 percent in March, continuing a trend of decline for the 12th consecutive month. Meanwhile, the federal statistical authority's figures indicated a slight increase of 0.2 percent from February.



The annual decline in wholesale prices was primarily driven by a decrease in prices of mineral oil products, which fell by 3.3 percent compared to the previous year. However, on a monthly basis, there was a modest increase of 0.7 percent in prices of mineral oil products.



These fluctuations in wholesale prices reflect ongoing economic dynamics and external factors impacting the energy sector. Despite the monthly uptick, the sustained annual decrease suggests a broader trend in pricing influenced by various market forces and global conditions.



"Lower year-on-year wholesale prices were also recorded in particular for grain, unmanufactured tobacco, seeds and animal feeds (-19.8 percent), metals and metal ores (-13.6 percent), chemical products (-13.1 percent), and waste and scrap (-6.4 percent)," Destatis pointed out.



In March, there was a notable increase in the prices of various consumer goods compared to the same period last year. Tobacco products saw a significant rise, with prices surging by 5.8 percent. Similarly, the prices of essential food items such as fruit, vegetables, and potatoes experienced a notable uptick, increasing by 4.4 percent. Additionally, beverages also saw a substantial increase in prices, rising by 4.2 percent.

