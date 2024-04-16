Consumer Price Index Shows Decrease Of 1.40% In March

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) has released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024.

The CPI of March 2024 reached 106.67 points showing a decrease of 1.40% when compared to CPI of February 2024. Compared to CPI of March 2023, Y-o-Y basis, an increase of 0.98% has been recorded in the general index (CPI) of this month.

The CPI, which measures inflation, includes 12 main groups of consumer goods, including 737 goods and services, and was calculated on a base year of 2018 according to the results calculated from the data of the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) 2017-2018.

In a statement yesterday, PSA indicated that the groups showed decrease as a follow: Recreation and Culture by 5.58%, Food and Beverages by 4.74%, Restaurants and Hotels by 1.92%, Furniture and Household Equipment by 0.34%. An increase has been recorded in: Clothing and Footwear by 1.88%, Miscellaneous Goods and Services by 0.99%, Transport by 0.23%, and“Education” by 0.03%. Tobacco, Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel, Health, and Communication remained flat at the last months price level.

A comparison of the CPI, March 2024 with the CPI, March 2023 (Annual Change), an increase has been recorded in the general index (CPI) by 0.98%. This Y-o-Y price increase primary due to the prices rising in six groups namely: Recreation and Culture by 8.48%, Communication by 3.84%, Education by 3.48%, Food and Beverages by 2.73%, Furniture and Household Equipment by 1.28%, and Miscellaneous Goods and Services by 0.83%. A decrease has been shown in price levels in Clothing and Footwear by 3.58%, followed by Housing, Water, Electricity, and other Fuel by 2.72%, Health by 1.59%, Transport by 0.93%, and Restaurants and Hotels by 0.61%. No changes recorded on Tobacco.

The CPI of March 2024 excluding Housing, Water, Electricity, and other Fuel group stands at 109.56 points, recorded a decrease of 1.72% when compared to the index of February 2024. Compared with its counterpart in 2023, the CPI of March index increased by 1.90%.