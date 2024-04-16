(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dutogliptin Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

"Dutogliptin Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about dutogliptin for myocardial infarction in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the dutogliptin for myocardial infarction in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the dutogliptin for myocardial infarction.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the dutogliptin market forecast analysis for myocardial infarction in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in myocardial infarction.

Drug Summary

Dutogliptin (REC-01), being developed by Recardio, is a potent and selective inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP4). Dutogliptin is administered via SC injection.

The pivotal global trial, named HEAL-MI, will enroll 4,000 AMI patients with STEMI but not specified left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and with facilitated screening procedures, which will accelerate the total enrollment. The primary endpoint is a combined clinical endpoint with a quality-of-life evaluation as a secondary endpoint. Based on this advice, preparations are underway for the trial which was intended to start in 2022 and will enroll patients in the key global regions - the US, Europe, and China.

Dutogliptin Analytical Perspective

In-depth Dutogliptin Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of dutogliptin for myocardial infarction in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.

Dutogliptin Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of dutogliptin for myocardial infarction covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for myocardial infarction is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence dutogliptin dominance.

Other emerging products for myocardial infarction are expected to give tough market competition to dutogliptin and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of dutogliptin in myocardial infarction. Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of dutogliptin from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the dutogliptin in myocardial infarction.

Key Questions Answered



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of dutogliptin?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to dutogliptin in myocardial infarction and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the dutogliptin development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to dutogliptin for myocardial infarction?

What is the forecasted market scenario of dutogliptin for myocardial infarction?

What are the forecasted sales of dutogliptin in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to dutogliptin for myocardial infarction? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of myocardial infarction?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Dutogliptin Overview in myocardial infarction

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. Dutogliptin Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Dutogliptin in myocardial infarction

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Dutogliptin in the 7MM for myocardial infarction

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Dutogliptin in the United States for myocardial infarction

5.3.2. Market Size of Dutogliptin in Germany for myocardial infarction

5.3.3. Market Size of Dutogliptin in France for myocardial infarction

5.3.4. Market Size of Dutogliptin in Italy for myocardial infarction

5.3.5. Market Size of Dutogliptin in Spain for myocardial infarction

5.3.6. Market Size of Dutogliptin in the United Kingdom for myocardial infarction

5.3.7. Market Size of Dutogliptin in Japan for myocardial infarction

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

