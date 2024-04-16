(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Selatogrel Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

"Selatogrel Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about selatogrel for myocardial infarction in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the selatogrel for myocardial infarction in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the selatogrel for myocardial infarction.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the selatogrel market forecast analysis for myocardial infarction in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in myocardial infarction.

Drug Summary

Selatogrel is a potent, highly selective, fast-acting, and reversible P2Y12 receptor antagonist, being developed for treating AMI in patients at high risk of recurrent AMI. It is self-administered subcutaneously via a drug delivery device (autoinjector) upon the occurrence of symptoms suggestive of an AMI.

Two published Phase II studies, one in patients with chronic coronary syndromes and one in patients with AMI, showed fast and reversible inhibition of platelet aggregation. SC administration of selatogrel 16 mg has demonstrated a rapid onset of action, within 15 min, with the magnitude of the effect extending over approximately 8h. Selatogrel was safe and well-tolerated in both studies.

In June 2021, Idorsia announced the initiation of the Phase III registration study "SOS-AMI" to evaluate the efficacy and safety of self-administered SC selatogrel in suspected AMI.

A special protocol assessment has been agreed upon with the FDA. This indicates the FDA agrees with the adequacy and acceptability of specific critical elements of overall protocol design (e.g., entry criteria, dose selection, endpoints, and planned analyses) for a study intended to support a future marketing application.

The Phase III study with selatogrel is recruiting patients, with a target enrollment of approximately 14,000 patients at high risk of recurrent AMI. Patient recruitment is ramping up as more sites become involved, with a target of more than 500 sites in about 45 countries.

Selatogrel Analytical Perspective

In-depth Selatogrel Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of selatogrel for myocardial infarction in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.

Selatogrel Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of selatogrel for myocardial infarction covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for myocardial infarction is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence selatogrel dominance.

Other emerging products for myocardial infarction are expected to give tough market competition to selatogrel and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of selatogrel in myocardial infarction. Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of selatogrel from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the selatogrel in myocardial infarction.

Key Questions Answered



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of selatogrel?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to selatogrel in myocardial infarction and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the selatogrel development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to selatogrel for myocardial infarction?

What is the forecasted market scenario of selatogrel for myocardial infarction?

What are the forecasted sales of selatogrel in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to selatogrel for myocardial infarction? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of myocardial infarction?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Selatogrel Overview in myocardial infarction

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. Selatogrel Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Selatogrel in myocardial infarction

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Selatogrel in the 7MM for myocardial infarction

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Selatogrel in the United States for myocardial infarction

5.3.2. Market Size of Selatogrel in Germany for myocardial infarction

5.3.3. Market Size of Selatogrel in France for myocardial infarction

5.3.4. Market Size of Selatogrel in Italy for myocardial infarction

5.3.5. Market Size of Selatogrel in Spain for myocardial infarction

5.3.6. Market Size of Selatogrel in the United Kingdom for myocardial infarction

5.3.7. Market Size of Selatogrel in Japan for myocardial infarction

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

