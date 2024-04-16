13 Killed In Head-On Collision In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, April 16 (IANS) At least 13 people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a pick-up truck collided head on in the Kanhaiyapur area in Bangladesh's Faridpur city on Tuesday.

Confirming the toll, Faridpur SP Mohammed Morsheed Alam said that 11 people died on the spot while two were declared brought dead at a hospital, The Daily Star reported.

The accident occurred at around 7.30 a.m. when the Magura-bound bus collided with Fardipur-bound pick up truck.

All the deceased were occupants of the pick-up truck.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Details are awaited.

At least 122 people were killed and 195 others injured in road accidents between April 8 and 14 when Bangladesh celebrated the Eid festival and Bengali New Year, as per Bangladesh Road Transport Authority.