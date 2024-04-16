Israel assembles additional soldiers

(MENAFN) Israel is going to mobilize a couple of extra brigades for missions in Gaza, the army declared on Sunday. Additional reservists are required on the front line “to defend the State of Israel and ensure the security of its citizens,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated in s declaration. The declaration was out a week following the Israeli pulling of majority of its ground forces out of the Palestinian territory, in what the army leadership depicted as preparation for an operation in the town of Rafah.



Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure from his alliance partners to transfer ground troops into the town on the Egyptian border crossing, where nearly0 1.3 million Palestinians are assessed to be crowded. The United States, a main provider of army assistance to Israel, has voiced worries that a mission in Rafah would result in great civilian fatalities.



Members of the Israeli administration, together with Netanyahu, have consisted the Jewish colony cannot complete its main declared objective of overcoming the Palestinian army party Hamas without going into Rafah.



The declaration on Sunday came following the Western aid assisted Israeli forces defat a barrage of Iranian drones as well as projectiles. Tehran fired the assault in revenge for an air-raid on its consulate in Damascus on April 1, which it blamed on Israel. The IDF stated that including its allies, it had had prevented some 99 percent of Iranian missiles. Making remarks on the Iranian assault, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari emphasized that the Israeli army “has not lost sight” of its objectives in Gaza. “Hamas and Iran want to ignite the Middle East and escalate the region,” he stated.

