Israel attacks ‘deep inside’ Lebanon

(MENAFN) Israel has stated firing air-raids deep into Lebanese region, aiming at Hezbollah places all over the state as tensions in the area increased following Iran assault on Israel during the weekend.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) uploaded to its Telegram channel video of one of the assaults, saying that it displays fighter air crafts attacking a “significant” Hezbollah arms producing place in the region of Nabi Chit, near the Syrian border. The IDF also stated having bombed some of army structures belonging to Hezbollah in the region of Jbaa in southern Lebanon, and the party`s infrastructure as well as outposts in many other regions.



Based on the Israeli army, the assaults resulted as a reply to projectiles being launched from Lebanon directed at northern Israel overnight in the regions of Kfar Blum as well as Hanita. No wounds were declared in those attacks. Previously on Sunday, Hezbollah confessed it had joined in the Iranian drone as well as projectile assault towards Israel also twice fired air-raids against the occupied Golan Heights. Tehran’s assault came in revenge for an air-raid on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria previously this month that murdered many top Iranian army representatives. Tehran has blamed the assault on Israel.



Iran-supported Hezbollah, a pro-Palestinian army party as well as one of the greatest influential political factions in Lebanon, has gotten involved in near-daily interactions of fire with Israeli forces since the beginning of the Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza the previous October. Based on to AFP estimates, at least 363 humans in Lebanon have been murdered in the aggressions till now, together with almost 70 civilians, while tens of thousands of humans have allegedly escaped their houses on both sides of the Israeli-Lebanese border crossing.

