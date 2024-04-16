China voices remarks on Iran-Israel tensions

(MENAFN) China's ambassador to the United Nations, Dai Bing, raised concerns about the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. Ambassador Dai characterized Iran's retaliatory airstrikes on Israel as an "adverse spillover" of the Gaza conflict and warned that it could further destabilize the entire Middle East region.

The remarks came in the aftermath of Iran's series of airstrikes on Israel over the weekend, which were launched in response to the bombing of an Iranian consular compound in Syria.



The attack resulted in the death of seven Iranian military personnel, including two generals. While Israel has not officially commented on the incident, Iran has accused it of carrying out an extraterritorial assassination.



Ambassador Dai condemned Israel's actions as a "grave violation of the United Nations Charter and international law" and emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty of Syria and Iran. He called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, warning that if the conflict in Gaza continues unabated, it could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability.



Expressing China's stance on the matter, Ambassador Dai urged both Israel and Iran to exercise maximum calm and restraint to prevent further escalation. He reiterated China's support for the two-state solution as the only viable path to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and called on the international community, especially influential countries, to contribute constructively to peace and stability in the region.

