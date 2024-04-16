IAEA head: Iran shuts down nuclear sites following Israeli attack

(MENAFN) Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated on Monday that Iran had temporarily shuttered its nuclear facilities due to "security considerations" following its significant missile and drone assault on Israel over the weekend.



When queried about potential Israeli retaliation targeting an Iranian nuclear facility, Grossi addressed journalists on the sidelines of a UN Security Council meeting.



“We are always concerned about this possibility. What I can tell you is that our inspectors in Iran were informed by the Iranian government that yesterday (Sunday), all the nuclear facilities that we are inspecting every day would remain closed on security considerations,” he stated.



Grossi noted that the nuclear facilities were scheduled to resume operations on Monday. However, he clarified that inspectors would not be returning until the following day.



“I decided to not let the inspectors return until we see that the situation is completely calm,” he further mentioned, while urging for “extreme restraint.”



Overnight from Saturday into Sunday, Iran launched over 300 drones and missiles targeting Israel in retaliation for an airstrike on a consular building in Damascus. This attack resulted in the deaths of seven Revolutionary Guards members, including two generals.



While the majority of the weapons were intercepted by Israel and its allies, causing only minor damage, the incident has heightened concerns about the possibility of an Israeli retaliation and the escalation of conflict in the region.

