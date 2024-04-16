Global leaders call for de-escalation in Middle East amid Iran-Israel tensions

(MENAFN) World leaders, including President Emmanuel Macron, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, and the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, stressed the importance of preventing further escalation in the Middle East following Iran’s failed attack on Israel.



They emphasized the need for restraint and rational decision-making to avoid exacerbating instability in the region.



The European Union’s foreign policy chief described the situation in the Middle East as being “on the edge of the cliff” and called for de-escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran.



Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to a suspected Israeli airstrike on the Tehran consulate in Damascus. The attack resulted in the deaths of seven officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, including two senior commanders.



Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the April 1 airstrike on the consulate in Syria’s capital.



“We’re on the edge of the cliff and we have to move away from it,” EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell informed a Spanish radio station. “We have to step on the brakes and reverse gear,” he added.



Borrell stated his anticipation of a response from Israel following the unprecedented aerial attack by Iran but expressed hope that it would not lead to further escalation.



He noted the existence of a “profound division” within Israel’s right-wing governing coalition, with hardliners advocating for strong retaliation and a “more moderate and sensible” faction.

