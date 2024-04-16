Iranian press names arms deployed to attack Israel

(MENAFN) Reports from Iranian media have detailed the array of weaponry employed by Tehran in its recent wave of strikes against Israel over the weekend. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the attack involved a formidable combination of 170 drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and more than 120 ballistic missiles. The strikes were launched in retaliation for what Iran alleges was an Israeli strike on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus earlier in the month, resulting in the deaths of several senior Iranian military officers.



While specific details about the weapons utilized in the attack were scarce from the Iranian military, local media outlets suggested that Iran employed a range of its advanced systems to target its longstanding adversary. According to reports from Press TV and Mehr News agency, the assault included the deployment of numerous Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, characterized by their delta-shaped wings and low radar signature. These drones, with a range of 2,000km and the capability to carry payloads of up to 50kg, were utilized in swarms to maximize their impact.



Following the drone onslaught, reports indicate that Iran launched several types of missiles as part of the air attack. Press TV suggested that the Iranian military likely utilized Kheibar Shekan medium-range ballistic missiles, boasting a payload of half a ton. Additionally, there are reports indicating the deployment of Fattah hypersonic missiles, considered one of Iran's most advanced systems. With a range of up to 1,400km and the ability to evade air defenses due to their high speed and maneuverability, these missiles pose a significant threat.



The Iranian strikes were also said to have been preceded by cyberattacks targeting Israel’s radar and power grid systems, causing disruptions. The detailed insight into the weaponry used underscores the complexity and sophistication of Iran's military capabilities, raising concerns about the escalation of tensions in the region and the potential for further conflicts.

