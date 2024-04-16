UN nuclear chief warns of imminent crisis at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant

(MENAFN) On Monday, the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog sounded the alarm, cautioning that the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine is perilously close to a nuclear crisis as assaults persist.



Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, faced drone attacks on Sunday, striking a reactor building in the most severe incident of its kind since November 2022.



“We must not allow complacency to let a role of the dice decide what happens tomorrow,” Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), addressed the UN Security Council.



Grossi expressed concerns about the possibility of a significant accident, emphasizing that even though the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are currently offline, the risk remains present.



Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces in February 2022, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been under Russian control. However, the plant has been inactive since the same year due to shelling. The recent drone strikes targeting the plant began on April 7.



Accusations regarding the attacks have been exchanged between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides blaming each other.



“These reckless attacks must cease immediately,” Mr Grossi stated.

