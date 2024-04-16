Swiss Prime Site AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Swiss Prime Site completes acquisition of the real estate asset manager Fundamenta Group

PRESS RELEASE Zug, 16 April 2024

Closing on 15 April 2024

Swiss Prime Site Solutions is the largest independent real estate asset manager in Switzerland with a broad product range Seamless continuation of Fundamenta services Swiss Prime Site yesterday completed the acquisition of the real estate asset manager Fundamenta Group, which was agreed in March 2024. Anastasius Tschopp, CEO of Swiss Prime Site Solutions (SPSS), says: ((The merger makes Swiss Prime Site Solutions the largest independent real estate asset manager in Switzerland with around CHF 13 billion in assets under management, around two-thirds of which are invested in residential property.)) SPSS offers a broad range of investment products that cover comprehensive real estate asset management services tailored to the respective investors. Investors include pension funds, banks and insurance companies, family offices and individual investors. All of Fundamenta's product offerings and services will continue seamlessly with the existing clients; alongside the various products for institutional investors, this includes in particular the listed company Fundamenta Real Estate AG, which specialises exclusively in residential property. With the partial settlement of the purchase price in shares, Swiss Prime Site is creating 0.59 million (0.8%) new registered shares pari-passu with existing shares, thereby gaining the Luzerner Kantonalbank and the Garcia and Marxer families, among others, as new shareholders. With the completion of the acquisition, Swiss Prime Site is consistently pursuing its focussed two-pillar strategy of investing in real estate with its own and external capital. Together, Swiss Prime Site now manages properties worth around CHF 26 billion. René Zahnd, CEO of Swiss Prime Site, comments: ((We warmly welcome all of Fundamenta's clients, investors and employees to the Swiss Prime Site group. Together with our own property investments, we thus cover all market areas and enable our investors and clients to benefit from our unique property platform.)) If you have any questions, please contact:



