Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG (Von Nuways AG)

Strong order intake in Q1 should fuel FY24e growth Topic: After a challenging FY23, order intake in the first quarter of FY24ecame in at c. € 28m as stated in the CC (vs. only € 43m in total FY23), dueto strong demand in the semiconductor segment, FY24e looks more promising with operating breakeven in reach (eNuW). Solar: In FY23, a first sputtering machine for thin-film solar cellsfollowing the CdTe process was delivered to Singulus' most importantcustomer, CNBM (usually 30%-50% of Solar revenue). Thanks to the goodperformance of the machine, CNBM already placed a follow-up order at theend of last year. In addition, another machine type operating under the CSStechnology was ordered last year and will be delivered within the next twomonths. Next to CNBM, the Italian energy company Enel, is also an importantcustomer in the Solar segment. Last year, Singulus already delivered fivemachines for their factory in Sicilia. More orders from Enel are expectedfor the second quarter as they start their new project in the US. However,due to long lead times of roughly 12 months we expect to see most of therevenue not until FY25e. With a solid order pipeline and several orders inreach, Solar should again be the most important segment in FY24e (eNuW: €50m; + 28% yoy). Life Science: Starting from a high level in FY22, revenues in Life Sciencecame in rather soft in FY23 due to the cyclical nature of the business. Thesituation should remain challenging during FY24e, as the macro environmentremains clouded and a low order backlog of € 5.2m (as stated in the CC)limits visibility. Hence, we expect to see only a slight increase inrevenue of 5.9% yoy to € 25.3m in FY24e. The Semiconductor segment is Singulus smallest segment, however it is alsogrowing at a fast pace (FY23 sales: + 66%) and delivers a higher grossmargin than the other operating segments. We expect this dynamicdevelopment to continue in FY24e (eNuW: € 21.8m; +112% yoy), due to thestrong order intake of € 11.3m (€ 9.3m in total FY23) in Q1 FY24e andcontinuously significant investments from China in the semiconductorindustry. Operating breakeven in reach: Based on our estimates, Singulus has to reachc. € 100m in revenue for FY24e (eNuW FY24e: € 97m) to breakeven on EBITlevel. After five years of negative EBIT (adjusted for the extraordinaryincome of € 12.1m in FY22 from a property sale), it looks like Singuluscould reach the breakeven point this year. We reiterate HOLD with anunchanged PT of € 1.60 based on DCF

