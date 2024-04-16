Zoya's New Brand Campaign Featuring Sonam Kapoor Introduces Its Iconic Symbols Of Self-Acceptance

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Zoya , the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, has been redefining the way fine jewellery is experienced in India with meaningful pieces of wearable art and an experience of warm luxury. The atelier introduces a powerful new brand campaign featuring its ambassador Sonam Kapoor. Centred on its autograph collection, ' My Embrace ', an iconic collection, it embodies the brand's homage to its timeless muse – the Zoya woman. She revels in self-discovery, finding joy and nourishment in embracing every facet of her being. Whether it's through moments in which she is accompanied by her favourite music, journaling, or immersing herself in nature, she finds fulfilment in simply being. With this campaign, Zoya extends its iconic range to a new colour palette.



Sonam Kapoor wears Zoya's 'My Embrace', an iconic symbol

of self-acceptance





Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head of Zoya , expresses, "At Zoya we have always believed that women should be able to celebrate the joy of being just who they are, irrespective of the many roles they play in life. This collection journeys through the very soul of Zoya, a word which means 'alive'. 'My Embrace' becomes an iconic symbol

of self-acceptance, because you feel truly alive when you embrace who you are and are comfortable in your own skin.”







The collection features 26 trademarked designs, including sleek bangles, bracelets, pendants, rings, and earrings, all crafted with simplicity yet profound craftsmanship, making each piece a coveted collector's item. The emotional inspiration of a self-embrace is translated with rich sculptural dynamism into a continuous flow and a harmonious integration of components in a marvel of engineering. The highlight of the collection is the 'My Embrace' bangle, featuring a singular pear-shaped diamond in a prominent setting, symbolising the emotional journey of self-acceptance and integration.







Overseen by Creative Agency Spring Marketing Capital, the campaign builds on previous successes exploring and celebrates every heroine's love for her being.“Zoya's design philosophy, inspired by the shape of an embrace, remains at the forefront. We've crafted this campaign around life's authentic, joyous, and simple moments, set against expansive outdoor landscapes, which act as a blissful getaway. Collaborating with Sonam Kapoor gave us an opportunity to authentically showcase her joy in spaces synonymous with the Zoya brand,” says Arun Iyer, Founding Partner, Spring Marketing Capital.





The campaign will be promoted across various platforms including outdoor, social media, print, digital, OOH, television, and theatres, aiming to spread the message of self-celebration embodied by the 'My Embrace' collection.





For more please visit:





About Zoya

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, is a luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its expert craftsmanship and distinguished design. Redefining the way jewellery is experienced in India, Zoya now enters its fourteenth year of operations creating meaningful pieces of wearable art product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Zoya's eight boutiques in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh showcase luxury in its most undiluted form. Zoya's personalized service focuses on providing an unmatched buying experience of warm luxury for its exclusive products. Zoya now extends its service through video-assisted jewellery advisory and home trials.