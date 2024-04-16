German transport minister releases warning to citizens no ‘indefinite driving bans’

(MENAFN) German Transport Minister Volker Wissing has ignited controversy by suggesting the possibility of imposing "comprehensive and indefinite driving bans on Saturdays and Sundays" if reforms to a contentious climate law are not implemented promptly. The proposal, outlined in a letter addressed to key figures within Germany's ruling coalition, underscores the urgency of amending the 2019 Climate Protection Act to align with ambitious emissions reduction targets.



The Climate Protection Act, enacted during the tenure of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, mandates a significant reduction in CO2 emissions across Germany's economy by 2030, with the ultimate aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. The law also imposes maximum annual emissions limits for each sector, necessitating government intervention through an "action program" should any sector exceed these thresholds.



Minister Wissing's warning comes against the backdrop of a contentious debate within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition regarding proposed amendments to the Climate Protection Act. Wissing and others advocate for an overall emissions limit for the country, granting the government flexibility to determine which sectors should bear the brunt of emissions cuts. However, the Greens, a key coalition partner, have resisted such amendments, citing concerns about weakening the law's effectiveness.



Detlaf Muller, a senior lawmaker from Scholz's Social Democrats, criticized Wissing's approach, accusing him of unnecessarily instilling fear in the public. The dispute highlights the complexities surrounding climate policy in Germany, with divergent viewpoints clashing over the most effective strategies to combat climate change while balancing economic and social considerations.



As the debate intensifies, the prospect of imposing driving bans on weekends serves as a stark reminder of the stakes involved in addressing climate challenges. The outcome of this dispute will not only shape Germany's approach to emissions reduction but also have broader implications for climate policy and governance in the European Union's largest economy.

