Counslr Expands Into Michigan, Partnering With Dearborn Heights District 7 To Increase Mental Health Support Services

NEW YORK, NY, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr , the text-based mental health support mobile app, announced today that it has expanded its support in the State of Michigan through a partnership with the Dearborn Heights District 7 School District. Both students and faculty will now have access to the Counslr app, which includes unlimited texting sessions with Counslr's licensed and vetted mental health support professionals, available on-demand, 24/7/365.

“Partnering with Counslr to provide on-demand, text messaged mental health support comes at a time when we continue to see both a rise in the need for mental health support, and in students' increased use of a mobile devices,” said Kellie Finnie, Ph.D., Director of Curriculum and Innovation.“Finding solutions for our students to help themselves is a key tenant to what we provide as educators and administrators, and mental health support falls squarely in that offering. Counslr's 24/7/365 model is a huge benefit so that our students have a resource outside of school hours.”

The Counslr app will be available to all faculty in the District, as well as all students in the middle and high schools. The partnership began on April 1st, and will continue for more than two years.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint into Michigan and support Dearborn as they prioritize the mental health of their students and faculty and make a long-term investment in the well-being of their school community,” said Josh Liss, CEO and co-founder of Counslr.“As the need for mental health support continues to grow, we are seeing an increase in federal and state grant initiatives that are available to support innovative wellness resources. We applaud these forward-thinking districts that leverage these tremendous opportunities to improve their community's well-being.”

ABOUT COUNSLR

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life's day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are“small” to help ensure that they stay“small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr's services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit .

