The study explores the market climate for POS terminals throughout the Latin, Central and South American region.

More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into the discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping POS purchase decisions. The Latin America and South America Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market Study includes country-by-country shipments, installed base, forecasts, and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in LATAM.

Additionally, the Latin America and South America Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market Study covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2024 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2027.

Along with the general retail environment for each county/region, it discusses the country-by-country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:



Food/Supermarket: Stores that sell food and grocery items and have between 4-20 terminals per store.

Drug Stores/Pharmacy: Stores that sell personal care and medicinal items and have 2-5 terminals per store.

Hypermarkets: This is a broad segment that varies by country. In many, it includes a full-service Food store as well as products typically included at Discounters under one roof. In other countries, stores can range anywhere from a Superstore format (think Walmart Supercenter) to a full-line Department Store (with large appliances) combined with a full-line Grocery store.

Department Stores: Traditionally larger format stores, upscale in products and including hard and soft goods with department style checkout.

Mass Merchants: Like a Hypermarket format, only carrying non-food items or limited food items and using a front-end checkout. Also includes Discounters.

Specialty Stores: Stores that focus on particular product line niches. Includes apparel, news, shoes, and DIY-type stores.

Convenience/Gas: Stores selling a limited variety of food and pharmaceutical items; open long hours for the convenience of customers. Hospitality: Includes Restaurants, Bars, Pubs and Hotels.



Key Topics Covered:

1 POS-Related Trends in LATAM Retail

2 Latin America Market Overview

3 Mexico

3.1 Retail Overview

3.2 POS Shipments History and Forecast

3.3 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

4 Brazil

4.1 Retail Overview

4.2 POS Shipments History and Forecast

4.3 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

5 Colombia

5.1 Retail Overview

5.2 POS Shipments History and Forecast

5.3 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

6 Chile

6.1 Retail Overview

6.2 POS Shipments History and Forecast

6.3 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

7 Argentina

7.1 Retail Overview

7.2 POS Shipments History and Forecast

7.3 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

8 Peru

8.1 Retail Overview

8.2 POS Shipments History and Forecast

8.3 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

9 Venezuela

9.1 Retail Overview

9.2 POS Shipments History and Forecast

9.3 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

10 Other Latin America

10.1 Retail Overview

10.2 POS Shipments History and Forecast

10.3 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

11 Summary Tables

11.1 Historical Shipments by Segment

11.2 Historical Installed Base by Segment

12 Forecasts

12.1 Forecast Shipments by Segment from 2023 - 2028

12.2 Forecast Installed Base by Segment from 2023 - 2028



