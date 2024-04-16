(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Full-Service Restaurants in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Full-Service Restaurants in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth.

Along with the expansion of outlet numbers, full-service restaurants saw positive but slowing current value growth in India in 2023. Family gatherings and special occasions provided significant footfall for Asian full-service restaurants, which resulted in further bolstering its position as the preferred channel for family dining experiences outside the home.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Full-Service Restaurants, Full-Service Restaurants by Type, Independent Full-Service Restaurants.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

FULL-SERVICE RESTAURANTS IN INDIA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS



Asian full-service restaurants leads as the preferred choice for family dining

Expansion into new territory bolsters sales of full-service restaurants Buffet full-service restaurants benefit from differential pricing and value for money perception

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Full-service restaurants set to witness further growth momentum

Focus on elevating the dine-in experience to drive eat-in consumption occasions Menu diversification, with the intention of increasing the customer base and driving sales

CATEGORY DATA

CONSUMER FOODSERVICE IN INDIA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Consumer foodservice in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Independent foodservice developments What next for consumer foodservice?

MARKET DATA

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900