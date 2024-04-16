Asus's New Dual-Screen Laptop 'Zenbook DUO' Now Available In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Taiwanese tech giant Asus on Tuesday said that its newly launched dual-screen laptop 'Zenbook DUO' is now available in India.

Starting at Rs 1,59,990, the Zenbook DUO is now available for purchase on the e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart.

"With its revolutionary dual-screen OLED displays, detachable Bluetooth keyboard, and versatile kickstand, the Zenbook DUO redefines the boundaries of productivity and creativity," Arnold Su, VP, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said in a statement.

The Zenbook DUO features dual 14-inch FHD+ OLED touch screens with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It offers a 0.2ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate.

According to the company, it comes with a sleek all-metal design, weighing just 1.35 kg (1.65kg with a keyboard) and measures 14.6 mm thin.

Moreover, the device comes powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H, with Intel Arc iGPU and Intel AI Boost NPU for users to get exceptional performance.

The Zenbook DUO features an exhaustive port selection, including 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack, providing versatile connectivity options.

In addition, the company mentioned that the laptop comes equipped with a range of intuitive software features designed to enhance user experience.