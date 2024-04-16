Retail sales of consumer goods in China increase 4.7 percent YoY in Q1

(MENAFN) Official data released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that China's retail sales of consumer goods, a key gauge of the country's consumption prowess, increased by 4.7 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2024.



This growth was compared to a 5.5 percent rise recorded during the January-February period, as per NBS data.



During the period, retail sales in urban areas of the country rose by 4.6 percent year on year, while those in rural regions expanded by 5.2 percent.



Online retail sales experienced a notable surge, increasing by 12.4 percent year on year. Online retail sales of physical goods expanded by 11.6 percent and accounted for 23.3 percent of the total retail sales of consumer goods.



China has pledged to bolster domestic demand and foster healthy economic circulation, aiming for steady growth in consumer spending this year.



Sheng Laiyun, Deputy Director of the NBS, highlighted that service consumption saw robust expansion in the first quarter, contributing 55.7 percent to economic growth.



During the Spring Festival holiday, the number of trips surged by 34.3 percent year on year, surpassing the figures from the same period in 2019. Furthermore, tourism consumption during the holiday also exceeded the levels observed in 2019, according to official data.

MENAFN16042024000045015839ID1108098996