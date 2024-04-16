Industrial production in China surges by 6.1 percent in first 3 months

(MENAFN) According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, China's value-added industrial output, a significant economic indicator, increased by 6.1 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year.



The manufacturing sector saw a notable growth of 6.7 percent, while the high-tech manufacturing sector experienced an even higher growth rate of 7.5 percent, marking a 2.6 percentage point acceleration from the fourth quarter of 2023.



In March alone, the value-added industrial output saw a 4.5 percent year-on-year increase.



During the period from January to February, major industrial enterprises across the country recorded total profits of 914.1 billion yuan (approximately 128.7 billion U.S. dollars), reflecting a 10.2 percent year-on-year increase.



The industrial output serves as a gauge of the activity level of enterprises with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan.



Additionally, Tuesday's data revealed that China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of the year.



Sheng Laiyun, Deputy Head of the NBS, attributed the 5.3 percent GDP growth in the first quarter to a resurgence in the industrial sector and an enhancement in the service sector.



He noted that the better-than-expected industrial growth in the first quarter can be attributed to various factors, including an increase in business confidence driven by policy measures and positive changes in both domestic and external demand.



Sheng highlighted the significant role played by major high-tech manufacturing industries in driving the value-added industrial output during the first quarter, emphasizing the emergence of new growth momentum and industries.

