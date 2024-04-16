Netanyahu calls off revenge attacks following negotiations with Biden

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly scrapped immediate plans for retaliatory strikes against Iran following a phone call with United States President Joe Biden, as disclosed by Israeli officials to the New York Times. According to sources within Netanyahu's inner circle, the decision came after a deliberation by the Israeli war cabinet, where some members advocated for swift military action in response to Iran's massive drone and missile attack on Saturday evening.



However, Netanyahu opted to heed Biden's counsel, refraining from pursuing retaliatory measures at the United States president's request. While the specifics of the conversation between Biden and Netanyahu were not divulged by the White House, Axios reported that Biden conveyed to Netanyahu a message of perceived victory for Israel in the clash with Iran, advising him to "take the win." Additionally, Biden made it clear during the call that any retaliatory actions by Israel would not receive support from Washington, according to the American outlet.



In the wake of the phone call, Netanyahu convened his war cabinet to deliberate on Israel's response to the Iranian attack. Meanwhile, Iran's top military commander asserted that Israel had been sufficiently "punished" for its actions and indicated that Tehran would refrain from further military action unless provoked again.



The Iranian attack, characterized by multiple waves of missiles and kamikaze drones, posed a significant challenge for Israel's defense forces. While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have intercepted the majority of the incoming threats, video footage revealed numerous impacts on Israeli soil, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the potential for further escalation in the region.



Netanyahu's decision to forego immediate retaliation highlights the delicate diplomatic balancing act faced by Israel amidst escalating tensions with Iran and the implications of its strategic alliance with the United States. As Israel navigates the aftermath of the Iranian attack, the dynamics of its relationship with both Iran and the United States will continue to shape its response and future actions in the volatile Middle East.

