Singapore Premier to resign, deputy to assume leadership next month

(MENAFN) Next month, Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong will step down from his position, with his deputy Lawrence Wong set to assume leadership. This transition marks the second occasion where a non-member of the Lee family will lead the affluent nation.



"I will relinquish my role as Prime Minister on 15 May 2024 and DPM (Deputy Prime Minister) Lawrence Wong will be sworn in as the next Prime Minister on the same day," Lee stated on social media platform on Monday.



"I ask all Singaporeans to give Lawrence and his team your full support, and work with them to create a brighter future for Singapore."



Wong, who currently serves as the finance minister, was selected as Lee's successor in 2022. He was chosen from a fresh cohort of lawmakers belonging to the People's Action Party (PAP), which has maintained uninterrupted governance since Singapore gained independence in 1965.



"I accept this responsibility with humility and a deep sense of duty. I pledge to give you my all in this undertaking," Wong added on social media.



The 51-year-old economist, who received his education in the United States, is widely regarded as a proficient and social media-savvy figure. He earned praise for his adept handling of the Covid-19 crisis while leading the government's pandemic taskforce.



Singapore emerged as one of the first Asian nations to swiftly recover as the pandemic situation improved in 2022, with notable increases in business activities and tourism.



Political analyst Mustafa Izzuddin, associated with consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore, noted that Wong's reputation extends throughout Southeast Asia. He is also recognized by the two major global powers critical to Singapore's interests: China and the United States.

MENAFN16042024000045015839ID1108098993