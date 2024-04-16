Media reports Israeli general unveiling expense of defending against assault

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of Saturday's drone and missile barrages launched by Iran, Israel has declared success in defending itself against the onslaught. However, the effort to intercept and neutralize the incoming threats reportedly came at a significant financial cost, according to Israeli Brigadier General Reem Aminoach.



Speaking to local media outlet Ynet News, Aminoach disclosed that the resources expended in thwarting Iran's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles amounted to an estimated 4-to-5 billion shekels (USD1.06 billion to USD1.33 billion). This figure only accounts for Israel's direct expenses and does not include the substantial contributions from the United States and other allies in the defense efforts.



Aminoach, formerly the financial adviser to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff, outlined the breakdown of costs, which included the utilization of interceptor missiles such as the Arrow and David’s Sling. Each unit of these interceptor missiles carries a price tag of approximately USD3.5 million and $1 million, respectively. Additionally, the expenses associated with sortie missions for fighter jets, tasked with shooting down Iranian drones, were factored into the overall expenditure.



The general highlighted the stark economic imbalance between the cost of the attack orchestrated by Iran and the financial burden incurred by Israel in defending against it.



Aminoach lamented that it was far more economical for Iran to launch the assault than for Israel to mount a defense. He emphasized the concerning prospect of Iran's ability to carry out multiple similar attacks in the future, given the significant financial strain placed on Israel's defense budget.



Looking ahead, Aminoach warned of the challenges Israel may face in maintaining adequate defense capabilities in the face of potential future attacks. With the looming possibility of increased aggression from Iran, he underscored the imperative for Israel to allocate sufficient resources to safeguard its security interests effectively.



The revelation of the substantial costs associated with defending against the Iranian attack sheds light on the multifaceted challenges and considerations involved in maintaining national security amidst escalating tensions in the region. As Israel grapples with the economic ramifications of its defense efforts, the discourse surrounding defense spending and strategic preparedness takes on heightened significance in ensuring the country's resilience against emerging threats.

MENAFN16042024000045015687ID1108098992