Israeli army faces scrutiny over fake video

(MENAFN) The Israeli military is facing scrutiny after it was discovered that a video purporting to show Iranian missile and drone strikes against Israel over the weekend included seven-year-old footage of a Russian Grad launch. The video, shared on social media platform X with the caption "Israelis’ reality in the last hours," has sparked controversy and raised questions about the authenticity of the content.



While most of the footage depicts missiles flying over Israeli territory, the final seconds of the video show a Russian Grad rocket launch, footage that was originally posted on YouTube in 2017.



The discrepancy was noticed by X user Mohammed Zubair, who raised concerns about the accuracy of the video and suggested that the fragment may be even older, dating back to 2014.



Despite Zubair's claims, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have not responded to the allegations or addressed the use of outdated footage in the video. The revelation has led to divided opinions among netizens, with some commending Zubair for his fact-checking efforts while others downplay the significance of the discrepancy, arguing that the video serves a motivational rather than informational purpose and does not claim to be official footage.



The controversy comes in the wake of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with Tehran launching a barrage of more than 300 missiles and kamikaze drones at Israel in retaliation for an airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus. The attack, attributed to Israel, resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian military officials.



While the majority of Iran's projectiles were reportedly intercepted before reaching Israeli airspace, unverified footage circulating online purportedly shows several missiles hitting targets on the ground in Israel. The discovery of outdated footage in the IDF's video adds another layer of complexity to the already tense situation, raising questions about the transparency and accuracy of the information being disseminated amid the conflict.

