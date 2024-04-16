Trump claims Biden responsible for Iranian assault on Israel

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump has pointed the finger at current President Joe Biden for Iran's recent massive drone and missile strike on Israel, asserting that a lack of leadership from the Democratic administration has emboldened Tehran. Trump, now a frontrunner for the Republican Party in the upcoming November race, made these claims following the attack, which saw Iran launching multiple waves of projectiles at Israel over the weekend.



The attack, purportedly in retaliation for what Iran deemed as the "Zionist regime's numerous crimes," including an airstrike on Iran's consulate in Damascus earlier in April, resulted in heightened tensions in the region. The strike on the consulate led to the deaths of seven officers from Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two high-ranking generals.



While Israeli defense officials reported intercepting the majority of the projectiles, Iranian state media claimed that several Israeli military installations were targeted. Trump, addressing supporters in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, seized on the attack as evidence of perceived weakness in the Biden administration's foreign policy approach.



In his remarks, Trump suggested that the Iranian strikes were a consequence of what he viewed as a demonstration of "great weakness" on the part of the United States under Biden's leadership. He reiterated his staunch support for Israel and posted similar sentiments on his Truth Social platform, expressing disbelief that such an event would occur under his presidency.



Trump's accusations against Biden are not new, as he has previously criticized his Democratic rival for what he perceives as a lack of assertiveness on the global stage. The former president's remarks underscore the ongoing political divide in the United States, with foreign policy decisions becoming a focal point of contention between the two major parties.

