Iran-Israel Conflict: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Postpones 2Nd Trip To India This Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan has postponed his visit to India. Sullivan's trip to New Delhi, scheduled for this week, was intended for wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, in addition to holding Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) annual review meeting was the second time this year that Sullivan has postponed his trip to India War II: The world needs to minimize hot eruptions in West AsiaSullivan was to travel to India earlier this year in February but because of the global crisis in Ukraine and West Asia, the annual review meeting on iCET was rescheduled.\"Due to ongoing events in the Middle East, NSA Sullivan has postponed his trip to India this week,\" a US embassy spokesperson said.\"NSA Sullivan looks forward to holding the iCET annual review at the next earliest possible date and remains personally committed to advancing our deeply consequential and multifaceted partnership with India,\" he said spokesperson said US President Joe Biden too looks forward to the next meeting of Quad leaders.\"Similarly, the President looks forward to the next meeting of the Quad leaders and continuing our efforts with India to deliver results for the American and Indian people, as well as our partners, in support of our shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,\" he said 'advanced fighter jets' to help Iran against attack by Israel, USThe Quad leaders' summit was planned in India in January, it could not take place as Washington conveyed to India that Biden would not be able to travel's dilemma: He seems certain to pay for Gaza but could yet cut his lossesThe iCET is an initiative jointly launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden in 2022 to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defense industrial cooperation between the governments is spearheaded by the National Security Councils of both countries. It focuses on strengthening the US-India partnership on technologies.

