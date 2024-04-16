Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Net Worth Is Nearly ₹500 Crore: Where Do They Stand Against William, Kate Middleton?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have amassed a combined net worth of around £48 million (more than ₹498 crore) since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. While significant, their wealth pales in comparison to some other members of the British royal family, according to a report by the Daily Express May 2020, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess planned to repay the renovation costs for Frogmore Cottage over the next 10 years. The total refurbishment costs were estimated at around £2.4 million (nearly ₹25 crore), which means they would be paying approximately £18,000 ( ₹18.7 lakh) a month Read | Harry feels 'more spare than ever' after Kate's cancer diagnosis, says royal expert Tessa DunlopSource of Prince Harry, Meghan's IncomeThe couple's net worth is largely derived from their various business ventures, including lucrative deals with companies like Netflix and Spotify. They also reside in a £11 million ( ₹114 crore) mansion in Montecito, California, which they purchased after relocating to the United States, the report added Rich List: Harry and Meghan Lag BehindIn contrast, Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, have a combined net worth of just under £960 million ( ₹9,968 crore). Much of their wealth comes from William's inheritance of the Duchy of Cornwall, a vast real estate portfolio, as well as the couple's other assets, as per the report Read | Meghan Markle may avoid UK visit with Prince Harry due to safety concerns and Royal riftAt the top of the royal wealth rankings is King Charles III, whose net worth is estimated to be around £1.8 billion ( ₹18,690 crore), making him one of the wealthiest individuals in the UK. His wife, Queen Camilla, has a net worth of approximately £7.9 million, as per the report Read | Gujarati couple donates ₹200 crore fortune in a royal ceremony; Here's why | WatchOther notable royals with high net worth include Princess Anne ( ₹82 crore) and Zara and Mike Tindall ( ₹311 crore). The combined net worth of Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward is around £42 million ( ₹436 crore), the report added.

