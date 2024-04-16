Alarming Surge In Assaults On Hindu Temples In US: Indian Americans Move Doj Over Rising Hinduphobia

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian American community has expressed grave concern over a significant increase in attacks targeting Hindus and Hinduism throughout the United States.

Addressing media persons at a news briefing held at the National Press Club, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar highlighted the alarming surge in assaults on Hindu temples and places of worship. He emphasized that this trend signalled the onset of a coordinated anti-Hindu campaign and called for urgent action from the Department of Justice.

Joining Thanedar in his plea for intervention were four other Indian American lawmakers: Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ami Bera, and Pramila Jayapal. Together, they penned a letter to the Department of Justice, urging a thorough investigation into the recent spate of attacks on Hindu religious sites. Despite their efforts, Thanedar lamented the lack of tangible action taken against those responsible for these assaults, leaving the Hindu community feeling vulnerable and marginalized.

Thanedar underscored the importance of unity within the Hindu community in the face of what he described as a deliberate effort to undermine their faith and safety. He condemned the propagation of misinformation targeting Hinduism, both online and offline, and stressed the need for greater awareness and solidarity among community members.

Moreover, Thanedar criticized the apparent lack of response from local law enforcement agencies, alleging that investigations into these attacks often yielded no results. He emphasized the urgent need for enhanced coordination between local law enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Justice to address hate crimes targeting Hindus effectively.

In light of these challenges, Thanedar announced his introduction of a resolution in the United States Congress aimed at addressing anti-Hindu attacks and ensuring the protection of Hindu Americans' rights. He reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for the Hindu community's safety and security, urging continued pressure on the administration to take decisive action against perpetrators of hate crimes.

Utsav Chakrabarti from HinduAction echoed Thanedar's sentiments, describing these efforts as crucial steps in the fight against anti-Hindu crimes in the United States. He emphasized the historic significance of the resolution introduced by Thanedar and pledged ongoing support for initiatives aimed at safeguarding the rights and well-being of Hindu Americans.

