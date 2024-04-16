WATCH: Sai Pallavi's Old Video Goes Viral; Ramayana Actress' Seen Dancing On Katrina Kaif's 'Sheila Ki Jawani'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sai Pallavi is unquestionably one of the most elegant actresses of our time. The diva made her debut in the world of glitz and glamour with the dance reality programme Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva. So it's no secret that Sai Pallavi is an exceptional performer. We've also seen hints of her inner dance queen in songs like Rowdy Baby, and now we have an old video of Sai performing her heart out on a Bollywood item number.

While reading through social media, we came across a great throwback video of Sai Pallavi during her college days. The actress wears an orange shirt and a white shrug in the video. She also wears patterned harem pants and has her hair in a ponytail. Sai Pallavi lit the stage with her dancing performances to the renowned Bollywood single Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan.

In the video, Sai Pallavi is seen dancing her heart out in a solo performance, but she is subsequently joined by her classmates, who add to the exciting atmosphere. In an earlier interview, Sai Pallavi stated that she has always enjoyed dancing and that her mother has been her biggest supporter throughout.







She said, "She believed that when I was in her tummy, I danced a lot. She is not someone who used to dance, she played veena. So she told me that in my previous life I was probably a dancer. When she was pregnant with me inside, I started dancing."

According to various online sources, Sai Pallavi has hiked her cost thrice for her Bollywood debut. The diva will receive six crore for every film, bringing her total earnings to INR 18-20 crore. She now costs between 2.5 and 3 crore for each Telugu movie.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan trilogy promises to be a cinematic spectacular for those unaware. Ranbir Kapoor stars as the noble 'Lord Ram', while the flamboyant Yash plays the fearsome 'Ravana'. Ranbir Kapoor's involvement in the trilogy comes at a high cost, with him receiving a whopping INR 75 crore each film, for a total of Rs. 225 crore. Yash's remuneration is as spectacular, at INR 50 crore each episode of the trilogy, bringing his total profits from the series to a cool Rs. 150 crore.