Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16: Price Of One Sovereign Of Gold Crosses Rs 54000; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The gold price in Kerala surged past Rs 54,000 today (April 16), despite a temporary easing of tensions between Iran and Israel. International gold prices stand at $2,387, with the rupee exchange rate at 83.53. Today, one sovereign (pavan) saw an increase of Rs 720, reaching a market price of Rs 54,360.

At present, gold jewelery customers have to pay Rs 59,000 including labor charges and GST to buy a sovereign of gold jewellery.

The market price of one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 6,795, while 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,690. Silver prices also witnessed an increase, with a gram of normal silver priced at Rs 90, and hallmark silver at Rs 103.

April gold price at a glance:

April 1 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 680. The market price was Rs 50,880



April 2 - The price of one sovereign dipped by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 50,680



April 3 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 600. The market price was Rs 51,280



April 4 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 400. The market price was Rs 51,680

April 5- The price of one sovereign fell by Rs 360. The market price was Rs 51,320

April 6- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 1160. The market price Rs 52,280

April 7- No change in market price. The market price was Rs 52,280

April 8- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 240. The market price was Rs.52520

April 9- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 80. The market price is Rs 52,600.

April 10-

The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 80. The market price was Rs 52800.

April 11- A sovereign of gold increased by Rs 80. The market price was Rs 52960

April 12- A sovereign of gold increased by Rs 800. The market price was Rs 53760

April 13- One sovereign fell by Rs 560. The market price was Rs.53200

April 14- No change in market price. The market price was Rs 53200

April 15- One increased by Rs 440. The market price was Rs 53640

April 16- One sovereign increased by Rs 720. The market price was Rs.54360





