Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16: Price Of One Sovereign Of Gold Crosses Rs 54000; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The gold price in Kerala surged past Rs 54,000 today (April 16), despite a temporary easing of tensions between Iran and Israel. International gold prices stand at $2,387, with the rupee exchange rate at 83.53. Today, one sovereign (pavan) saw an increase of Rs 720, reaching a market price of Rs 54,360.
At present, gold jewelery customers have to pay Rs 59,000 including labor charges and GST to buy a sovereign of gold jewellery.
The market price of one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 6,795, while 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,690. Silver prices also witnessed an increase, with a gram of normal silver priced at Rs 90, and hallmark silver at Rs 103.
April gold price at a glance:
April 1 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 680. The market price was Rs 50,880
April 2 - The price of one sovereign dipped by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 50,680
April 3 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 600. The market price was Rs 51,280
April 4 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 400. The market price was Rs 51,680
April 5- The price of one sovereign fell by Rs 360. The market price was Rs 51,320
April 6- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 1160. The market price Rs 52,280
April 7- No change in market price. The market price was Rs 52,280
April 8- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 240. The market price was Rs.52520
April 9- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 80. The market price is Rs 52,600.
April 10-
The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 80. The market price was Rs 52800.
April 11- A sovereign of gold increased by Rs 80. The market price was Rs 52960
April 12- A sovereign of gold increased by Rs 800. The market price was Rs 53760
April 13- One sovereign fell by Rs 560. The market price was Rs.53200
April 14- No change in market price. The market price was Rs 53200
April 15- One increased by Rs 440. The market price was Rs 53640
April 16- One sovereign increased by Rs 720. The market price was Rs.54360
