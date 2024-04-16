Northeast Focus: PM Modi To Campaign In Assam, Tripura For LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in Guwahati on Tuesday evening to kickstart his Lok Sabha poll campaign in the northeast.

The Prime Minister will address rallies in Assam and then Tripura, the first since the election dates were announced last month.

According to a BJP leader, the Prime Minister's flight will land at Borjhar airport in Guwahati in the evening and his cavalcade will travel to the city by road. PM Modi will also hold a roadshow in the city.

The PM is scheduled to address a huge public gathering in Assam's Nalbari district on Wednesday at 11 a.m. He will campaign for Phani Bhusan Choudhury, who is contesting on Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) ticket in the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat.

The AGP, which is an alliance partner of the BJP, is contesting two seats in Assam. Another ally of the ruling party United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) was given the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat. The BJP is contesting in the remaining 11 LS seats in the state.

The security arrangements have been beefed up in Guwahati for PM Modi's arrival. The entire city has been converted into a 'no drone fly zone' by the Kamrup district authority.

The Prime Minister will attend another public programme in Agartala on Wednesday.