Two Killed, Four Injured By Russian Airstrikes In Kharkiv Region On Apr 15

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops carried out airstrikes on Volokhivka and Lukiantsi in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region on April 15, killing two and wounding four civilians in the latter.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, an educational institution in Lukiantsi came under enemy attack.

During the day, Russian invaders shelled about 20 settlements in the region, including Udy, Kozacha Lopan and Strilecha, with artillery and mortars.

Near the village of Yavirske in the Izium district, while performing field work, a tractor driver hit a mine. The 54-year-old man was injured.

On April 15, combined groups of explosive technicians cleared 43.32 hectares of territory in the Kharkiv region and destroyed 343 explosive items.