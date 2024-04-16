Lleida.Net Signs A Contract For An Estimated Value Of 600,000 Euros Per Year With The Company Peruana De Entretenimiento En Línea S.A.C.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Madrid, April 16th. The Spanish listed company Lleida (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) has signed a new contract with the company Peruana de Entretenimiento en Línea S.A.C., which will allow the technology company to invoice 600,000 euros per year, according to the company's estimates.

Based on the contractual agreement, the Spanish company will provide the eKYC Lleida service to the Peruvian online entertainment company S.A.C.

The eKYC will allow Peruana de Entretenimiento en Línea S.A.C. to transform the way it registers its new customers, granting remote identification via mobile devices or computers. This method streamlines the process and minimizes the bureaucracy traditionally associated with knowing the customer, without compromising security or authenticity.

Sisco Sapena, the company's top representative, pointed out that "This new contract, which will bring in more than half a million euros a year, marks another step in our recovery and reaffirms our position as a leader in the sector. We are bouncing back strongly, strengthening our portfolio and revalidating our commitment."

Lleida's eKYC onboarding service identifies customers in less than 60 seconds, reduces identity fraud by 82% in both online and offline environments and is used by 46% of the online transaction population.

The Spanish company has accumulated a total of 309 patents in more than 60 countries for its innovations in the field of certified electronic signature, notification and contracting.

Its approach to growth is based on a solid development policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

The company, founded in 1995, was first listed on BME Growth in 2015, on the Madrid stock exchange.

It subsequently listed on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018, and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its securities are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.





