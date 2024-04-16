Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 15

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 26

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 837,000 99,998,470 08. April 2024 16,000 120,65 1,930,400 09. April 2024 16,000 122,13 1,954,080 10. April 2024 15,000 122,60 1,839,000 11. April 2024 17,000 120,41 2,046,970 12. April 2024 15,000 120,03 1,800,450 Total week 15 79,000 9,570,900 Total accumulated 916,000 109,569,370

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,783.602 treasury shares. equal to 3.14 % of the Bank's share capital.



Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236



Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



Attachment

No. 26 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 15 - UK