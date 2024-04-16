Akshay Kumar Joins Vishnu Manchu's ‘Kannappa’ Shoot In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who can be seen in the recently released action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', has joined the shoot of the Telugu language film 'Kannappa' in Hyderabad.

The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, and is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. Teaming up with the Telugu star, Akshay is set to make a mark in the industry with this outing along with Prabhas and Mohalal.

Sources close to the production reveal that Akshay's role in the upcoming epic actioner is pivotal to the narrative, promising a captivating performance. The actor reportedly joins the cast with a major focus on capturing crucial scenes, including a significant portion of the film's climax.

Vishnu Manchu said: "It is thrilling to be shooting with Akshay Sir. We will kick off the film's climax together. To have an actor of his mettle joining us is a huge honour. Akshay Sir's addition makes Kannappa a truly Pan-Indian film.”

As filming progresses, anticipation continues to build among fans eagerly awaiting the unveiling of this much-anticipated Telugu film. This film boasts an impressive cast and crew line-up, including stars like Mohanlal and Prabhas along with renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and choreographer Prabhu Deva.

With a promise of blending stunning visuals with a touching storyline, the film was officially announced at Srikalahasteeswara temple last year and has completed the majority of its principal photography.