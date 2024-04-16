International conference in Paris secures over USD2.1B in aid for Sudan

(MENAFN) At the conclusion of an international conference in Paris aimed at rallying support for Sudan's 51 million people, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that world donors had pledged over USD2.1 billion in humanitarian aid. This aid comes in the wake of a yearlong conflict that has pushed Sudan's population to the brink of famine. Macron emphasized that the aid would be directed towards urgent needs such as food, water, medicines, and other essentials. However, he did not provide a specific timeline for the disbursement of these funds.



The conference, attended by top diplomatic envoys, U.N. officials, aid agencies, and representatives from Sudan's civil society, served as a platform to call for an end to attacks on civilians by Sudan's warring parties. Additionally, participants urged for unrestricted access for humanitarian aid and emphasized the immediate need for international mediation efforts to facilitate peace in the region. Notably absent from the conference were representatives from the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces.



Sudan's descent into conflict began in April last year, marked by escalating tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The conflict erupted into open fighting in the capital city of Khartoum and spread throughout the country, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. As Sudan grapples with the aftermath of prolonged violence, international support and concerted efforts towards peacebuilding and humanitarian assistance are seen as critical steps towards stabilizing the region and addressing the urgent needs of its population.



"Much of the world has been focused on the crisis that was generated in the Middle East. As concerning as those developments are, other dramatic life-and-death emergencies are being pushed into the shadows,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres informed journalists following the Security Council convened on Sudan on Monday.



"The world is forgetting about the people of Sudan,” he stated.

