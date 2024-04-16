Central bank of Iran allocates USD7B for economic support

(MENAFN) In the current Iranian calendar year, which commenced on March 20, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced plans to allocate 3.5 quadrillion rials, equivalent to approximately USD7 billion, to support various sectors of the economy through innovative financing mechanisms. Mehdi Sahabi, the official overseeing the CBI's Credit Department, outlined one such approach, which involves leveraging factoring contracts to provide funding. Under this method, bank guarantees are replaced by contractual agreements between contractors and employers, streamlining the financing process and reducing bureaucratic hurdles.



To facilitate this initiative, the CBI has initiated the implementation of a contractual claims system in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and the Program and Budget Organization (PBO). This system aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in financing operations, enabling smoother transactions between stakeholders in the economy. By removing the need for traditional bank guarantees and instead relying on contractual arrangements, the CBI seeks to optimize the allocation of funds and stimulate economic activity across various sectors.



Overall, these new financing methods represent a strategic shift in how the CBI supports economic development, emphasizing flexibility, innovation, and collaboration between government entities and financial institutions. As Iran navigates economic challenges and seeks to enhance growth prospects, initiatives like the contractual claims system are expected to play a crucial role in unlocking investment opportunities and driving sustainable development.

MENAFN16042024000045015839ID1108098709