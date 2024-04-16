Yearly exports from Iran to Russia surge by 26 percent

(MENAFN) An official from Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) revealed that the value of Iran's exports to Russia experienced a notable increase of 26 percent during the past Iranian calendar year, which concluded on March 19.



Akbar Godari disclosed that Iran exported 2.185 million tons of products valued at USD946 million to Russia during the previous year, compared to 1.436 million tons worth USD751 million exported in the preceding year. This significant growth in exports to Russia also translated to a 56 percent increase in terms of weight.



The top categories of exported products to Russia during the mentioned year included agricultural products, petrochemicals, and oil-based products. On the import side, Iran received 3.353 million tons of goods valued at USD1.691 billion from Russia during the same period. This represented a nine percent increase in value and a 27 percent increase in weight compared to the previous year.



To further strengthen trade relations, Iran and Russia held a video conference meeting between their deputy transport ministers on November 28, 2023. During this meeting, both sides discussed strategies to enhance annual transit through Iran to 10 million tons. The discussions encompassed various modes of transportation, including rail, road, and sea.



Iranian Deputy Transport Minister Shahryiar Afandizadeh highlighted the potential for cooperation in port operations, particularly in the Caspian Sea region. He emphasized Iran's northern ports' capacity to facilitate the transfer of goods from Russia and onward transportation to desired destinations using integrated transportation methods.

